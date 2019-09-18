As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Marvin & Palmer Associates Has Lifted by $403,054 Its Position; 3M Company (MMM) Valuation Declined While Cahill Financial Advisors Decreased by $458,450 Its Holding

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 27.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 7,097 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 9,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $168.07. About 2.50 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic AI Software Platform; 13/04/2018 – Canada 3M CDOR Yield at 1.93% by End-3Q vs 1.90% Prior (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $10.20 TO $10.55 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6; 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING

Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc bought 1,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,516 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18 million, up from 21,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $264.05. About 1.20 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, White Pine Capital Ltd Liability Co has 10.19% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 157,538 shares. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.07% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 28,900 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Endowment Management Limited Partnership reported 1,480 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 639,914 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited has 0.61% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Qci Asset Management Ny reported 0.01% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mairs & Power holds 1.87 million shares or 3.89% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Int Llp invested in 0.01% or 200,075 shares. United Automobile Association reported 522,470 shares. Howard accumulated 6,077 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Kbc Gru Nv holds 84,307 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Tx holds 0.27% or 5,440 shares. Acg Wealth reported 5.72% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Town Country National Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 1.55% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alberta Invest Mgmt holds 2,800 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company invested in 0% or 36 shares. Endowment Limited Partnership has 2,570 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 68,540 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 148,119 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation owns 38,212 shares for 2.99% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Company Inc accumulated 789 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 102,078 shares stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). D E Shaw And Communications invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Korea Corporation accumulated 315,400 shares. Douglass Winthrop Limited Liability Corp invested in 750 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Company Lc has 140,414 shares. Bartlett And Communication Ltd stated it has 4 shares.

