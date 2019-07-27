As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Holder Mackay Shields Has Raised Its Position; As Pg&E (PCG) Valuation Rose, Holder Redwood Capital Management Increased Position

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 1,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 20,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 234.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 9.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.09 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.87M, up from 4.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.7. About 3.82 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/30/2018 07:13 PM; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/04/2018 02:05 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Responds to CAL FIRE Announcement

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 50,000 shares to 99,000 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 13.13M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.13% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lpl Financial Limited Co holds 0% or 25,525 shares. Verition Fund Ltd Liability Co owns 36,624 shares. 23 are held by Regions Financial Corp. Vanguard invested in 37.59M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 53,042 were reported by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Washington Tru Comml Bank has 885 shares. First Republic Investment Incorporated invested in 0% or 17,517 shares. Jet Cap Limited Partnership invested in 6.36% or 1.75M shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Franklin Res reported 409,760 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 63,501 shares. Serengeti Asset Lp holds 2.46% or 800,000 shares.

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Why Bankrupt PG&E Isn’t Trading At $0 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Inspections prompt thousands of PG&E repairs – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PG&E says power line inspections revealed 10,000 problems – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PG&E Investors Optimistic Following California Senate’s Wildfire Measure – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E fights back against Elliott’s restructuring pitch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 86,294 shares to 31,806 shares, valued at $909,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orthofix Med Inc by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,090 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alkeon Management Llc accumulated 20,000 shares. Franklin Incorporated accumulated 0.48% or 3.63 million shares. Bloom Tree Partners Ltd Liability Co has 2.3% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 3,088 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Navellier & Assocs Inc reported 24,426 shares. First Personal Fin reported 1,085 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv stated it has 38,009 shares. Davenport & Company Limited Company has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Amer Com Tx reported 0.37% stake. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.06% or 1.61 million shares in its portfolio. Grassi Invest Mngmt reported 1% stake. Carroll Financial Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 613,000 are held by Scge Mngmt Limited Partnership. Art Advsrs Lc stated it has 14,500 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 519,113 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow: Has No Edge Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Brady (NYSE:BRC) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “7 Oversold Stocks To Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.