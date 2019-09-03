As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Holding; As Ambarella Shs (AMBA) Share Price Rose, Redmond Asset Management Has Cut by $350,235 Its Holding

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $262.76. About 754,048 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Redmond Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambarella Inc Shs (AMBA) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc sold 8,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.08% . The institutional investor held 13,738 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $593,000, down from 21,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ambarella Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.83% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $58.57. About 1.62M shares traded or 183.51% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has risen 30.38% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.38% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 29/03/2018 – Force Protection Video Equipment Release New Product Catalog; 14/05/2018 – Ambarella’s VisLab Marks 20-Year Anniversary of MilleMiglia in Automatico; 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys New 2.1% Position in Ambarella

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44 million and $229.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp Com by 5,215 shares to 13,695 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welbilt Inc Com by 21,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,578 shares, and has risen its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold AMBA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 23.41 million shares or 3.72% more from 22.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.30 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ambarella, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% negative EPS growth.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.55 million for 364.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.