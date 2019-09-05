As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Stake; As Verizon Communications (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Family Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $301,726

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 5,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The hedge fund held 57,900 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.42 million, down from 63,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.6. About 5.96 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Effective Tax Rate 24% to 26%; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: WIRELESS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD THIS YEAR; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – HELIOS AND MATHESON ANALYTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO ASSET PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OATH INC RELATED TO MOVIEFONE BRAND – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 20/04/2018 – VZ: HAVE DIFFERENCE OF OPINION W/PHONE EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: Verizon to Launch Public-Safety Dedicated Core Thursday; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 37.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 68,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 112,073 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.63M, down from 180,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $268.99. About 1.53M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Research Invsts reported 69.24 million shares stake. Moreover, Welch And Forbes Ltd Liability Co has 0.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 403,570 shares. Bbr Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Homrich And Berg holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 45,399 shares. Moreover, Fort LP has 0.41% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 34,070 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Liability Com stated it has 21,119 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fiera Corp stated it has 0% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 25,455 are owned by Carderock Capital Inc. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt Corporation invested in 433,800 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.02% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Northeast Consultants owns 24,603 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.91% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 7.51 million shares. International Ltd Ca stated it has 83,700 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% or 268,006 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Parsec Financial Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on August 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Verizon Communications to report earnings August 1 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 1.64% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.22 per share. VZ’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 11.81 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Verizon Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.81% EPS growth.

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,357 shares to 14,716 shares, valued at $2.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 50,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kroger Moves In On ‘Very Strong’ Meatless Opportunity With Private Label Offering – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 373.60 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.