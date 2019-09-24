As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Zevenbergen Capital Investments Trimmed Its Holding by $6.34 Million; Royal Bank Cda (RY) Holder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Holding by $10.12 Million

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 23,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 345,499 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.86 million, down from 368,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $9.5 during the last trading session, reaching $257.5. About 1.40M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Royal Bank Cda (RY) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 128,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 17.21 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.37 billion, down from 17.34 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Cda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.64. About 874,599 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 14/03/2018 – INOVIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC INO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $11; 09/03/2018 – ESURE GROUP PLC ESUR.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – RBC Correspondent and Advisor Services awarded Best Innovative Client Solution at the Family Wealth Report Awards 2018; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 28/03/2018 – General Electric would be an ‘ideal Warren Buffett investment,’ RBC says; 09/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada: Publication of 2017 Terms and Conditions; 07/05/2018 – PUTIN TOLD OUTGOING GOVT NOT ALL GOALS FOR TERM ACHIEVED: RBC; 16/03/2018 – LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC LGEN.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 330P FROM 320P; RATING OUTPERFORM; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 06/04/2018 – RBC CLOSED 43 BRANCHES LAST YEAR, OPENED OTHERS

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 458 shares to 105,079 shares, valued at $198.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shake Shack Inc. by 35,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 859,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Axalta Coating May Have Topped For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Online Fraud Complexities May Arise for Insurance Companies – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 357.64 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Fund Mngmt reported 31,116 shares. Tiger Global Limited Liability Corp accumulated 799,600 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nebraska-based Cls Llc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Prudential Financial, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,920 shares. Geode Cap invested in 0.11% or 1.59 million shares. Financial Counselors stated it has 6,953 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hwg LP reported 3,685 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc reported 0.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Registered Invest Advisor Inc stated it has 4,144 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Dsc Lp invested in 1,390 shares. Seatown Pte, Singapore-based fund reported 4,177 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0.02% or 56,147 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp owns 8,299 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Investment Mngmt holds 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 36,660 shares.

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.52B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual earnings per share reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 377,330 shares to 4.31 million shares, valued at $118.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 27,886 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “3 Bank Stocks That Recently Raised Their Payouts – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Overvalued Stocks to Sell Right Now | The – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: September 11, 2019.