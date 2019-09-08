As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Lowered Holding; First Manhattan Company Lifted Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) Position by $360,000 as Market Valuation Declined

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

First Manhattan Company increased its stake in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (OEC) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 314,050 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96M, up from 294,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Orion Eng Carbns S.A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.44 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 277,374 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 39.78% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.78% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Orion Outlook To Positive; Affirms Ba3 Cfr; 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 08/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Attend the Barclays Chemical and Ag ROC Stars Conference 2018; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects View Orion’s Operational Performance Will Remain Solid This Year

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Forbes.com published: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “4 Canadian Low P/E Stocks Paying 3+% Dividends: All NYSE Listed. – Forbes” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $32.78M for 365.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Trust Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Clearbridge Investments Lc has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 374,505 shares. New York-based Bamco Inc has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 191,094 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited. Exane Derivatives reported 15 shares. Putnam Ltd Llc holds 1.01M shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 33,859 are owned by British Columbia Invest. Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated, a Texas-based fund reported 3,233 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 260,208 shares. Lord Abbett And Com Limited Co has 460,638 shares. Artisan Limited Partnership reported 53,686 shares. First Personal Financial Service has 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,085 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gam Holding Ag invested in 0.24% or 23,228 shares.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.