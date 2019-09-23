As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Has Lifted Stake; As Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Shares Rose, Verity Asset Management Increased Stake by $2.00 Million

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 42.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc bought 2,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8,950 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.46M, up from 6,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $268.6. About 450,374 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 220.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 10,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,485 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $218.83. About 8.39 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99 Plus, Apple is exiting the Wi-Fi router business, Snapchat releases a new version of its video-recording Spectacles, and meet the women of cryptocurrency; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 07/05/2018 – Dealbook: Countdown to $1 Trillion Is Back On for Apple: DealBook Briefing; 06/03/2018 – Infinite Peripherals Improves Patient Care with the Infinea X for Apple® iPhone®; 24/04/2018 – Analyst downgrades big Apple chip supplier due to declining iPhone demand; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 14/03/2018 – French 2017 deficit to be in 2.7-2.8 pct range – Le Maire

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What to expect as iOS 13 gets released – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Now More Than Ever, AAPL Stock Is Worth Buying – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple (AAPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $100.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 14,725 shares to 37,768 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3,366 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,949 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has invested 1.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Field & Main Bancshares holds 4.95% or 27,237 shares. Middleton & Company Ma holds 124,190 shares. Planning Alternatives Limited Adv holds 0.51% or 14,045 shares. St Johns Investment Limited Liability has 3.01% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nomura invested in 305,842 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Lpl Lc accumulated 2.39 million shares. Usca Ria Limited Com holds 59,235 shares or 3.32% of its portfolio. Trellus Co Limited Co has 1.34% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3,480 were accumulated by Schwartz Counsel. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 69,352 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association invested 1.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Highlander Cap Lc holds 18,984 shares or 2.28% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc invested in 128,137 shares. 382,864 are owned by Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 34,295 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited has 73,995 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,943 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Glenmede Trust Com Na reported 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Signaturefd Lc owns 1,812 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Company Limited Company reported 350 shares stake. Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.01% or 2,800 shares in its portfolio. 33,859 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. First Trust Advisors Lp holds 312,061 shares. 380,642 are held by Kames Public Limited Co. Hrt Finance Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 121,852 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Tiger Management Llc has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Qci Asset Management has 1.73% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Brookfield Asset holds 0.01% or 8,700 shares in its portfolio.

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc, which manages about $291.11 million and $263.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc. by 3,825 shares to 57,680 shares, valued at $7.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celanese Corp. (NYSE:CE) by 23,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,642 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing Appears To Be Ready To Break Out – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “Dow surges more than 300 points after China hints it won’t retaliate for now in trade war – CNBC” with publication date: August 29, 2019.