As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Parkwood Upped Position; As Cameco (CCJ) Market Valuation Declined, Kopernik Global Investors Lowered by $505,934 Its Stake

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 9.46 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.54 million, down from 9.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 1.03M shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys New 1.1% Position in Cameco; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO ANNUAL GUIDANCE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 16/03/2018 Cameco Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.72B market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $9.91 during the last trading session, reaching $265.19. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Family Office Lc accumulated 5,853 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny invested in 66,323 shares or 1.61% of the stock. White Elm Capital Limited Liability Com holds 67,300 shares or 4.37% of its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advsr has 0.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs stated it has 380 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,357 shares. Lone Pine Ltd reported 1.71M shares. Css Ltd Il holds 0.05% or 3,139 shares. 100 are held by Edge Wealth Management. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 0.08% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 215,107 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, New York-based fund reported 39,261 shares. 5.03 million are owned by Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership. Jennison Associates Ltd Com owns 3.04 million shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 29,720 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Navellier And Inc invested 0.93% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,774 shares to 51,894 shares, valued at $5.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 33,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,347 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (NYSE:PG).

