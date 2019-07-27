As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Lone Pine Capital Has Lowered Its Position; Citigroup Has Trimmed Its Astrazeneca Plc (Put) (AZN) Position by $4.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 936,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.71M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420.49M, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69 million shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Citigroup Inc decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (Put) (AZN) by 53.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc sold 118,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, down from 222,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Astrazeneca Plc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $43.51. About 4.20 million shares traded or 22.49% up from the average. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 01/05/2018 – AstraZeneca (AZN) Gains on Takeover Chatter; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 26/03/2018 – ADHERIUM – U.S. FDA GRANTED 510(K) CLEARANCE FOR OVER THE COUNTER SALE OF SMARTINHALERTM SENSOR FOR ASTRAZENECA’S SYMBICORT AEROSOL ASTHMA INHALER; 21/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN US FDA OKS LOKELMA FOR ADULT HYPERKALAEMIA; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs; 27/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA AZN AZ: POSITIVE CHMP FOR TAGRISSO FIRST-LINE NSCLC; 19/03/2018 – ASTRAZENECA – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 11/05/2018 – AstraZeneca’s Symbicort ( budesonide + formoterol ) Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/03/2018 – FORMER ASTRAZENECA LEADER BECOMES PRESIDENT OF DELTA POINT,

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 402,407 shares to 746,122 shares, valued at $41.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in L3 Technologies Inc by 213,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 223,381 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New (Put).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $17.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 216,422 shares to 667,206 shares, valued at $338.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

