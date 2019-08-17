As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Holder Efg Asset Management Americas Lowered Holding by $1.78 Million; As Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) Share Value Rose, Tnb Financial Lowered Its Holding

Tnb Financial decreased its stake in Capital City Bank Group Inc (CCBG) by 47.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tnb Financial sold 64,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 72,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 136,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tnb Financial who had been investing in Capital City Bank Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.90 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.94. About 21,745 shares traded. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) has risen 6.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CCBG News: 19/04/2018 DJ Capital City Bank Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCBG); 23/04/2018 – Capital City Bank Group 1Q EPS 34c

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 13.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 7,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 44,888 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06M, down from 52,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $256.91. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65B and $329.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8,999 shares to 23,010 shares, valued at $1.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,932 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,315 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance has invested 0.13% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Coatue Limited Liability invested in 7.42% or 2.72 million shares. 184,075 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Washington Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Zevenbergen Capital Invests Ltd Llc has 3.22% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 368,638 shares. Moreover, Exchange Capital Management has 0.89% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tru Of Vermont accumulated 216 shares or 0% of the stock. Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited invested in 0.12% or 4,177 shares. Mathes Comm Inc accumulated 15,632 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Marvin & Palmer Associates reported 4.04% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Shell Asset Mngmt Co holds 10,882 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 5,853 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 279.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Tnb Financial, which manages about $542.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 20,700 shares to 147,007 shares, valued at $7.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc Com (NYSE:ENB) by 22,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 418,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold CCBG shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 2.58% less from 6.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Ontario – Canada-based Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Pathstone Family Office Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Boston Prns holds 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) for 99,700 shares. 2,500 are owned by Captrust Financial Advsrs. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Vanguard Gp has invested 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG). Northern Corporation holds 0% in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) or 146,529 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 975,928 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Company (Trc) owns 164 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc reported 121,824 shares. Synovus Corp holds 0% or 1,046 shares. 13,436 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 17,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 258,757 shares.

Analysts await Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. CCBG’s profit will be $7.37 million for 13.60 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Capital City Bank Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.