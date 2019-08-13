As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Holding by $4.31 Million; As Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) Shares Declined, Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Boosted Stake by $6.33 Million

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Res Co (PXD) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 41,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 600,292 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.41M, up from 558,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Pioneer Natural Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $126.75. About 2.16 million shares traded or 34.21% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 06/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL CEO TIM DOVE COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK EVENT; 09/04/2018 – PXD PLANS TO OPERATE 20 HORIZONTAL RIGS IN PERMIAN BASIN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 13/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS PRODUCTION SHUT IN AT WES; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NEEDS SOME TIME TO WORK OUT FINAL 2018 CAPEX INCREASE; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $258.56. About 760,663 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Cap Lc holds 368,638 shares or 3.22% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Trustmark National Bank & Trust Tru Department has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 8 shares. France-based Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings has invested 0.23% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owns 16,152 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 33,559 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gru has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 7,687 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce accumulated 41 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 149,320 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Co holds 11 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,900 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp owns 304 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.08% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $30.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.13M for 281.04 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Systems Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21,400 shares to 43,000 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kforce Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 108,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,800 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company has 5,825 shares. Intrust State Bank Na reported 0.07% stake. S&Co accumulated 2.12% or 124,818 shares. Moreover, Armstrong Shaw Associate Ct has 2.94% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc stated it has 9,300 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp holds 1,425 shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt owns 49,125 shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.08% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Argent Tru owns 3,139 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Southport Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% or 67,416 shares. Key Grp Holdings (Cayman) Ltd accumulated 735,946 shares. Pinnacle Prns Incorporated holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 19,794 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD).