As Servicenow (NOW) Share Value Rose, Banbury Partners Has Boosted by $4.16 Million Its Holding; Roundview Capital Trimmed Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $1.60 Million as Stock Price Declined

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $294.53. About 1.01 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 59,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,341 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, down from 184,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 33.09M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 05/04/2018 – BofA European Investment Bank Co-Head Bob Elfring to Retire; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 14/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA TO REDEEM SOME OUTSTANDING DEPOSITARY SHRS; 16/03/2018 – BofA’s European Banking President Wilmot-Sitwell Departs Firm; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Bank of America Explores Ethics of AI; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 27/04/2018 – BOFA CEO: BLOCKCHAIN NOT AS EFFICIENT AS SOME CURRENT TECH

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 434,686 shares to 590,203 shares, valued at $19.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 314,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,717 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 84% – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dnb Asset Mgmt As reported 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett & Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.38% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Citizens Bancorp holds 0.18% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 6,599 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 10,882 shares. Tortoise Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. Carroll Associate owns 15 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 6,700 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alkeon Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.02% or 20,000 shares. Tiger Global Management Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Eagle Asset Mgmt has 579,190 shares. Cls Investments Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Ssi Investment Management Inc holds 826 shares. Hudock Limited Liability has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 11 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 45,171 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corp invested in 16,580 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $38.95 million activity. MILLER JEFFREY A had sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63M. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by Schneider David. 100,000 shares were sold by CODD RONALD E F, worth $22.01M on Friday, February 1. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369 on Tuesday, February 12. $1.53M worth of stock was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.30 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 5,275 shares to 17,146 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).