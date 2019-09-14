As Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Miura Global Management Trimmed Its Holding; As W P Carey (WPC) Stock Price Rose, Holder Honeywell International Increased Its Stake

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.32 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18

Honeywell International Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc bought 7,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 31,450 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 24,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 652,853 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Architects Inc holds 0% or 6 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 3,837 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,982 shares. Zweig invested in 61,548 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Ci Invests reported 70,650 shares stake. Weiss Multi holds 0.47% or 65,000 shares in its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Advsr Lc holds 265 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Menta Ltd reported 813 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 16 shares or 0% of the stock. Hrt Fincl Lc accumulated 121,852 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Moreover, Lpl Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 37,378 shares. Wagner Bowman Management holds 930 shares. Crestwood Capital Limited Partnership reported 5.98% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Telemus Lc holds 0.14% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6,000 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Miura Global Management Llc, which manages about $2.90 billion and $617.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $35.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

