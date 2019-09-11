As Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Stake by $4.31 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Choate Investment Advisors Increased Holding by $320,250 as Share Price Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $256.54. About 892,725 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 29,947 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 27,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $190.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.7. About 2.71M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 17/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds PepsiCo, Exits BAE; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s ITC to tweak advertisement disparaging PepsiCo brand Tropicana – Mint; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Rev $12.56B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greensky Inc by 1.28M shares to 9.02 million shares, valued at $116.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $34.90M for 356.31 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44 billion and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 5,627 shares to 21,643 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 496,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

