As Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Trimmed Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake Held by Managed Asset Portfolios Llc

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.71 million shares traded or 4.22% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc bought 9,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 577,685 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.19M, up from 567,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.53. About 11.51M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 11/04/2018 – Cisco, Researchers Develop New Security Techniques to Thwart Quantum Attacks; 30/05/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Executive to Speak on Healthcare Mobility and Collaboration at Cisco Live 2018; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday’s ETF with Unusual Volume: IYZ – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Palo Alto Ticks Twistlock on Buyout Checklist, Aids Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoom Not Bothered By Cisco Or Microsoft – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/28/2019: PRGS,VRRM,JKS – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Capital Ltd accumulated 19,580 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Mondrian Ptnrs holds 1.59 million shares. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Azimuth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.93% or 531,629 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Guild Investment stated it has 4.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Staley Advisers Incorporated reported 4.08% stake. California Public Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 13.86 million shares. 8,705 are held by Cidel Asset Incorporated. Trustco Bankshares N Y holds 2.3% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 37,933 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com invested in 5.38 million shares or 0.53% of the stock. 33,588 are owned by American Registered Invest Advisor. Bluecrest Mgmt holds 0.25% or 114,538 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.63 million shares. Chase Investment Counsel has invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 200,496 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,780 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership invested in 500,919 shares or 1.15% of the stock. First Manhattan Co reported 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). France-based Natixis has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cordasco Fin Network owns 0.05% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 215 shares. Capital Svcs Of America Inc has 49,428 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. 22,889 are held by Asset Mngmt Inc. Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Com owns 14,500 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. 11,740 are owned by Nippon Life Glob Americas. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,850 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Veritable Lp stated it has 2,373 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 150 shares.