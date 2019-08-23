As Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose, Parkwood Lifted Its Position; Dominion Energy (D) Holding Has Boosted by Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 1,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 4,059 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $263.2. About 2.15M shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 34,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 231,806 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77 million, up from 197,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 1.87 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 29/03/2018 – SCG: ” … slashing the nuclear charges, even temporarily, could cause Dominion Energy to drop its $14.6 billion offer to buy SCANA. Dominion CEO Thomas Farrell threatened to do just that earlier Wednesday if the Senate passed a rate cut; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 31/05/2018 – DOMINION RAISES SURRY 1 REACTOR TO 5% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/03/2018 – Dominion: Actions Would Allow Co. to Reach Target Parent Leverage Ratio 2 Years Ahead of Plan, Complete Equity Issuance for 2018 and 2019; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $510.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 255,628 shares to 488,362 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 16,086 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,785 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc (NYSE:PRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zevenbergen Invs Limited Liability owns 368,638 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 21,711 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 22,000 are held by Bp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company holds 0% or 1,129 shares. Daiwa Grp Inc Inc reported 11,846 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 83,196 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.09% or 38,609 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 0.21% or 14,500 shares in its portfolio. Axiom Limited Liability Corporation De reported 172,934 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.06% stake. Riverpark Mgmt Limited Com holds 37,502 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Korea Inv holds 0.34% or 302,800 shares in its portfolio. 730,700 were reported by 1832 Asset Mngmt L P. Sarasin And Prtn Llp owns 397,627 shares for 1.89% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

