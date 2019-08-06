As Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Its Position; Banc Funds Co Decreased Its Holding in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) as Share Price Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $9.05 during the last trading session, reaching $256.81. About 3.45M shares traded or 101.91% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 70,377 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.96% . The hedge fund held 559,866 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.91M, down from 630,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Bank Of Commerce Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 16,633 shares traded. Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) has declined 14.52% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BOCH News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Commerce Holdings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOCH); 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%; 21/03/2018 – Bank of Commerce Holdings: David H. Scott to Retire From Board; 30/04/2018 – Chris Rudberg Joins California Bank of Commerce as Vice President and Relationship Manager; 06/05/2018 – DJ People’s Bank of Commerce, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBCO); 20/04/2018 – Bank of Commerce Hldgs 1Q EPS 20c; 15/05/2018 – Basswood Capital Management Buys Into Bank of Commerce Holdings; 21/03/2018 Bank of Commerce Holdings Announces Retirement of Director David H. Scott and First Quarter Cash Dividend of $0.03 per Share; 20/04/2018 – People’s Bank of Commerce Earnings Increase 37%

Analysts await Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. BOCH’s profit will be $4.37 million for 10.60 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of Commerce Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 379,583 shares to 1.53 million shares, valued at $17.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virginia National Bankshares Corp. (VABK) by 34,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 131,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Centric Financial Corporation.

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 2.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold BOCH shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.34 million shares or 5.45% less from 8.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated reported 35,228 shares stake. Jcsd Capital Ltd Company invested in 289,321 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 0% or 34,154 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Legal General Group Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 2,236 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 24,639 shares. Dorsey Wright And Assoc reported 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Parametric Port Limited Co invested 0% in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH). Interest Gru Incorporated Inc has 0% invested in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 9,895 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 10,262 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 49 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 18,495 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers reported 424,577 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Raymond James And Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) for 132,138 shares. Bailard holds 0.01% or 20,294 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $210,732 activity. 4,000 shares valued at $42,400 were bought by SILBERSTEIN KARL L on Tuesday, July 23. Gibson Joseph bought $26,250 worth of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) on Tuesday, May 14. INDERKUM DAVID J bought 2,591 shares worth $26,677.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twilio Inc by 677,895 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $420.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.98M for 279.14 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.