As Servicenow (NOW) Share Price Rose, Banbury Partners Increased Holding; Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stock Declined While Commonwealth Bank Of Australia Has Trimmed Its Stake by $422,500

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $5.26 during the last trading session, reaching $258.56. About 760,663 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 70.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,043 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177,000, down from 3,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.16. About 1.65M shares traded or 38.34% up from the average. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Tom Okray to Leave; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS CFO TOM OKRAY LEAVING CO; 29/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 9, 2018 (AAP); 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Adj EPS $2.10; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 27/04/2018 – Ohio AAP Supports #30MinuteHeroes Campaign and Encourages Ohioans to Perform Small Acts to Help Prevent Child Abuse; 22/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts 1Q Net $136.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Tru Communication has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited has 20,000 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 200,496 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 3,997 were reported by Ibm Retirement Fund. Agf Invs Incorporated invested in 0.72% or 258,769 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.11% or 341,450 shares. Bb&T Securities accumulated 2,879 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 5,853 shares. Personal Cap Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cahill Advsrs holds 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 845 shares. Wisconsin-based Cap Inv Ser Of America Incorporated has invested 1.95% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Parkwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.2% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 4,059 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs LP has invested 0.87% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Gam Holding Ag reported 23,228 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Valley Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares to 221,678 shares, valued at $22.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 24,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,208 shares, and cut its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Commonwealth Bank Of Australia, which manages about $10.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano Sab De Cv (NYSE:FMX) by 41,765 shares to 1.37 million shares, valued at $125.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 40,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,884 shares, and has risen its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K).

