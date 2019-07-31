As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Glynn Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $4.57 Million; Riverbridge Partners Trimmed Ultimate Software Group (ULTI) Stake by $14.15 Million; Stock Were Volatile

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,571 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 199,667 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.22 million, down from 218,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $277.51. About 1.30 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc. (ULTI) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 42,890 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 490,129 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.81M, down from 533,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Ultimate Software Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 07/03/2018 – One of the World’s Largest Gypsum Board Producers Uses UltiPro to Addresses Global Manufacturing Challenges; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces CFO Succession Plan:; 04/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for May 2018; 10/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at UNLEASH America; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 01/05/2018 – ULTIMATE SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.13; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 08/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Named to Canada’s 50 Best Workplaces for Women List; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Cap Management holds 0.34% or 604,511 shares. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division reported 0.22% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 29,720 are held by Mackenzie Corp. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Company holds 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 3 shares. Scge Limited Partnership holds 9.42% or 613,000 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board accumulated 0.14% or 200,496 shares. Sigma Planning accumulated 1,286 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va holds 1.76% or 23,665 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,900 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0.48% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). First Quadrant LP Ca owns 1,065 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cornerstone has invested 0.03% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Jacobs Levy Equity holds 5,990 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 2.44 million shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. Shares for $1.63M were sold by MILLER JEFFREY A. WADORS PATRICIA L also sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7. CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Tuesday, February 12. Shares for $1.71M were sold by Schneider David.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $42.67M for 301.64 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 86,707 shares to 631,632 shares, valued at $33.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,135 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $51.58 million activity. Alvaro Felicia also sold $1.30M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares. Phenicie John C also sold $1.66 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Thursday, February 7. $1.82M worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) was sold by Rogers Adam. $22.14 million worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares were sold by SCHERR MARC D. Swick Gregory also sold $987,351 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) on Friday, February 8. FITZPATRICK JAMES A JR also sold $176,290 worth of The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) shares.