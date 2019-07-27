As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Banbury Partners Has Upped Holding; Locust Wood Capital Advisers Cut Position in Goldman Sachs Group (Call) (GS) by $14.13 Million as Share Value Rose

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61 million, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $289.33. About 1.69M shares traded or 2.90% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (GS) by 88.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 73,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, down from 83,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.14. About 2.29M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 24/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Asia Rate Forecasts as of April 24 (Table); 17/04/2018 – Correct: Goldman Sachs 1Q Basel 3 Tier 1 Common Equity Ratio 11.1%; 21/05/2018 – Goldman standard Blankfein should resist […]; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take helm at Goldman after rival’s exit; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Goldman Sachs, Warburg Pincus eye $200 mln stake in WeWork India – Times of India; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 12/03/2018 – Goldman President, Co-Chief Operating Officer Harvey M. Schwartz to Retire; 12/04/2018 – Goldman’s Blankfein says US politics `as bitter and as negative’ as ever; 07/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Goldman puts London staff on notice for German move by June; 17/04/2018 – At Goldman, acquisitions seen as way to boost consumer lending

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. Shares for $1.53 million were sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369. $5.06M worth of stock was sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 7,750 shares valued at $1.71M was sold by Schneider David. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01M.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pivotal Software Inc by 118,302 shares to 1.16 million shares, valued at $24.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 102,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,678 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.