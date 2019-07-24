As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Has Cut by $1.97 Million Its Stake; As Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) Stock Value Rose, Paradice Investment Management Has Upped by $572,280 Its Position

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock (BLX) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 30,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.42M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.20 million, up from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano Comer Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $850.47M market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 36,981 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 28.30% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.73% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 47,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76M, down from 55,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $4.78 during the last trading session, reaching $295.79. About 1.46 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $187.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 6,630 shares to 47,630 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $32.40 million activity. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million. $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Schneider David. WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million. Another trade for 22,000 shares valued at $5.06 million was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Monday, February 11. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $468,369.