As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Holder Nli International Has Decreased Position by $2.85 Million; Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trimmed Ring Energy (REI) Stake as Valuation Declined

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 79.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 87,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.49% . The institutional investor held 22,040 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $129,000, down from 109,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.46. About 2.06M shares traded or 103.78% up from the average. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 80.13% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.13% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI); 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 25/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 49.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 11,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 11,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 23,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $261.84. About 1.45M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 4,388 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York reported 666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Liability has 2.94 million shares. Miura Global Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 6.33% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 150,000 shares. Principal Group reported 75,583 shares. accumulated 0.62% or 10.45M shares. Clarivest Asset Management holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. 380 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd. Pier Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 2,142 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.16% or 33,559 shares. Caprock Group, a Idaho-based fund reported 996 shares. Apg Asset Nv accumulated 91,540 shares. Stifel invested in 43,520 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

