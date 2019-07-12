As Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose, Holder Banbury Partners Raised Stake; As Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Share Price Rose, Holder Fiduciary Management Upped Its Stake

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by 1.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 16,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.71 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.46 million, up from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $21.01. About 1.58M shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EPS 12c; 01/05/2018 – Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 22.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 16,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,736 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.61M, up from 74,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $302.31. About 881,503 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 06/03/2018 – Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 62,879 shares to 249,821 shares, valued at $21.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 274,824 shares to 8.19M shares, valued at $328.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “2 Analysts Leave Hain Celestial’s Sell-Side Event Underwhelmed – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Patience Is Key With Hain Celestial – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hain Celestial Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Sell Hain Pure Protein – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.