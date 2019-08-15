As Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Cut Its Stake; Mckesson (MCK) Holder Tekla Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $936,000

Tekla Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mckesson Corporation (MCK) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 70,720 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, down from 78,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $141.86. About 1.48M shares traded or 2.96% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 26/03/2018 – McKesson Corp Redeems 7.5% Notes Due 2019; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 07/05/2018 – ROBBINS:ROBBINS SAID ADDED TO MCKESSON POSITION IN RECENT WEEKS; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 12/04/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of McKesson Scottsdale Campus; 15/05/2018 – McKesson High Volume Solutions and Discount Drug Mart Partner to Build a Central Fill Pharmacy; 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.77% or $9.88 during the last trading session, reaching $252.31. About 1.73 million shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $43.12 million for 274.25 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,400.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,898 were accumulated by Ww Asset Management. Peapack Gladstone has 1,308 shares. Redwood Limited Liability Company owns 11,988 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Cap Management Associate Ny accumulated 2,400 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Com owns 8,136 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 1.22M shares. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Limited has 0.06% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Pointstate Cap Ltd Partnership holds 183,900 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1.71M shares. Boston Family Office Lc has invested 0.16% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Benjamin F Edwards And accumulated 1,182 shares. Personal Capital Advsr Corporation holds 0.01% or 3,170 shares. Panagora Asset Inc accumulated 0% or 3,315 shares. Bessemer Ltd Liability Corp has 3,150 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Upwork Inc by 87,377 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceNow -5% despite Q2 beats – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “Don’t Panic: NYSE Trader Breaks Down Why Investors Should Be Patient – TheStreet.com” published on August 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Street Is Mostly Bullish On ServiceNow – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow Is A Core Growth Holding – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Thestreet.com‘s news article titled: “How Investors Can Approach Volatility, According to NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06B and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc. by 57,008 shares to 114,016 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sutro Biopharma Inc. by 411,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 641,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Pharmaceutical distributors reportedly propose $10B opioid settlement – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why McKesson Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MCK) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Qiagen Slips Up but Is Far From Broken – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About McKesson Corporation (MCK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.