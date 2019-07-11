As Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Dragoneer Investment Group Has Lowered Position; American Tower New (AMT) Stock Value Rose While Consolidated Investment Group Lowered Its Position

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $298.75. About 1.20M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 15/05/2018 – GAM Holding Adds Nutrien, Exits ServiceNow: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS VENDORHAWK IN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem

Consolidated Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 44.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc sold 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, down from 26,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211.53. About 1.58 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85 million shares, valued at $142.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. $1.53M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by WADORS PATRICIA L on Thursday, February 7. 2,031 shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra, worth $468,369. On Friday, February 1 the insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63 million. 22,000 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $5.06M. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement owns 33,559 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Principal Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 75,583 shares. Marvin & Palmer accumulated 21,045 shares. Central Asset Investments & Management (Hk) Limited invested 7.42% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Tiger Glob Lc holds 1.09% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 799,600 shares. Natl Pension Service holds 198,458 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Massachusetts-based Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.58% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 91,540 were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Pictet Asset Limited accumulated 48,661 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Agf Invs holds 0.72% or 258,769 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 1,645 shares. Counselors Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,420 are held by Caxton Assoc Lp. Regions Financial invested in 0.03% or 15,121 shares. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.07% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hills Natl Bank Tru Co, a Iowa-based fund reported 12,468 shares. Gradient Investments Limited Co holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 1.23% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Iowa Financial Bank has 9,434 shares. Moreover, Philadelphia Tru Communication has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,583 shares. Coldstream Mngmt Inc reported 0.25% stake. Fincl Bank Of Stockton holds 0.17% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,638 shares. Ima Wealth stated it has 14,444 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc stated it has 22,167 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 547,664 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership owns 6,035 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management Communications stated it has 16,436 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Consolidated Investment Group Llc, which manages about $200.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2,300 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $526,760 were sold by Lara Gustavo. On Friday, January 18 Bartlett Thomas A sold $8.45 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 51,203 shares.

