As Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Upped Its Position by $5.78 Million; Kempner Capital Management Raised Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $316,602

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 104.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $274.57. About 4.16M shares traded or 140.75% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Kempner Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 6.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc bought 2,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,825 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90 million, up from 39,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.39. About 3.19 million shares traded or 125.30% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McKesson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCK); 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 24/05/2018 – McKesson Board Authorizes Buyback of Up to Added $4 Billion; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Restructuring Plan Consists of After-Tax GAAP Charges That Are Estimated to Be Approximately $150 M to $210 M; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity.

