As Servicenow (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Archon Partners Has Upped Its Holding; Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Holder Ing Groep Nv Has Lifted Position

Ing Groep Nv increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 14.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv bought 10,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The institutional investor held 82,097 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.50 million, up from 71,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.59% or $10.48 during the last trading session, reaching $127.56. About 3.70M shares traded or 130.48% up from the average. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER: EXPORT CAPACITY GROWS TO 150K BRLS OIL/DAY IN 2H ’18; 13/03/2018 – PXD SEES 1Q PRODUCTION HURT BY ABOUT 2 MBOEPD DUE TO FIRE; 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N HAD PREVIOUSLY FORECAST 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET OF $2.9 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS STL, IMO, OSH AND HES ARE RELATIVE LOSERS; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural Sees 2018 Production 312 Mboe/Day-322 Mboe/Da; 27/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY ANNOUNCES SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FORD SHALE ACREAGE FOR $102 MILLION; 26/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK- SHALE EXECUTIVES’ MEETING WITH OPEC OFFICIALS “COLLEGIAL” AND FOCUSED ON SUPPLYING GLOBAL OIL DEMAND -PIONEER CEO

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $274. About 2.70M shares traded or 61.84% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88 billion and $4.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 683,004 shares to 104,908 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 9,500 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $13.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.