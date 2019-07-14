As Servicenow Com Usd0.001 (NOW) Share Value Rose, Holder Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Cut Its Holding by $702,576; Cumberland Advisors Has Raised Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 40.81 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – EXPECT SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF UNRECOVERED COSTS RESULTING FROM CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT WILL BE RECOVERABLE IN SUBSEQUENT QUARTERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 19/04/2018 – Virginia Gov: Governor Northam Announces 15 New Jobs in the City of Chesapeake; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake Il

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com Usd0.001 (NOW) by 1.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 2,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,683 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.92M, down from 144,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com Usd0.001 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Com Npv Isin #Ca49741e1007 Sedol #Bd4g349 by 279,689 shares to 405,465 shares, valued at $12.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc Com by 110,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 462,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc Com Usd0.001 Cl A (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 84.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.19 per share. After $0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 20,241 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 1,310 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Ltd Co accumulated 86,142 shares. United Cap Advisers Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 1,729 were reported by Profund Advisors Lc. Sei Company owns 97,778 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.15% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 290,244 shares. Moreover, Foxhaven Asset Lp has 5.96% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 480,079 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.15% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 24,399 shares. World Asset Management Inc has 5,898 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 18,447 shares. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 4,955 shares. Seatown Pte Limited reported 0.12% stake. Fiera Capital Corp accumulated 7,920 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $38.57 million activity. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $468,369 worth of stock or 2,031 shares. On Thursday, February 7 the insider WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million. Another trade for 7,397 shares valued at $1.63M was made by MILLER JEFFREY A on Friday, February 1. CODD RONALD E F sold 100,000 shares worth $22.01 million. Schneider David sold $1.71 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. The insider NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold 5.91 million shares worth $19.47M. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625. WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Tuesday, May 28.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy Is Set To Roar – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hotter weather forecast lifts natural gas futures – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy finds bullish support fromt Morgan Stanley analyst – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake cut to Sell at Goldman, seeing less favorable supply cost – Seeking Alpha” published on April 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Bought Chesapeake Energy At $2.90 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Johnson Fin Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 13,800 shares. 801,016 are held by Voya Mngmt Ltd. Davenport & Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 1.82 million shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 55,730 shares. 912,331 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc. 2.57 million were accumulated by Invesco Limited. Cidel Asset owns 478,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 19,918 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Communication invested in 0% or 1,250 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0% stake. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0.01% or 20,100 shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1.72 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).