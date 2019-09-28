As Servicenow Com (NOW) Stock Value Rose, Tributary Capital Management Cut Its Stake by $411,000; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Cognios Capital Llc

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 11,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 18,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CHAIRMAN & CEO BRIAN L. ROBERTS SAYS COMCAST WILL BE BEST, TRUSTED OWNER OF SKY; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 23/03/2018 – Teamsters To Join Parade Calling For Living Wage At Disney

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.71M, down from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 24.76% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR, SUCCEEDING FORMER COMPANY PRESIDENT AND CEO FRANK SLOOTMAN; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW)

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 347.58 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

