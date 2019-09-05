As Servicenow Com (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Trimmed Stake; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $450,880 as Stock Value Declined

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 5,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 235,331 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.02M, down from 240,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $297.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $70.28. About 3.85M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 15/03/2018 – ExxonMobil Senior Vice President Mark Albers to Retire; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: EXXON SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OF RESOURCES IN PERMIAN; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Final Investment Decision Could Come Later This Yr; 23/03/2018 – Russia to decide on oil output hike by Exxon-led project by end-April; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 06/03/2018 – ExxonMobil says Hides facilities safely shut in after big aftershock in Papua New Guinea; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Baton Rouge refinery shuts second-largest crude unit

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 2,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 83,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 86,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $6.46 during the last trading session, reaching $262.06. About 887,053 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingevity Corp Com by 19,542 shares to 135,397 shares, valued at $14.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 1,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 363.97 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Inc reported 604,511 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 394,528 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wisconsin-based Inv Services Of America has invested 1.95% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Marvin Palmer holds 4.04% or 21,045 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Duncker Streett And Communications holds 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) or 300 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.76% or 1.24 million shares. Legal & General Group Pcl reported 945,379 shares stake. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.59% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 206,135 shares. Polar Llp accumulated 500,919 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Amer Ins Tx holds 0.37% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 28,671 shares. Fjarde Ap has 0.19% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 62,026 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt stated it has 16 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 85,975 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As reported 19,247 shares stake.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.31 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

