As Servicenow Com (NOW) Shares Rose, Braun Stacey Associates Has Lowered Its Position; As Sportsmans Whse Hldgs (SPWH) Shares Rose, Boston Partners Trimmed Position by $845,600

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc Com (NOW) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 2,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 83,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.66M, down from 86,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $267.15. About 1.26 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW FOUNDER FRED LUDDY WILL BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc (SPWH) by 42.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 211,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 287,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Sportsmans Whse Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.56M market cap company. The stock increased 4.58% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.57. About 294,842 shares traded. Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) has declined 12.30% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWH News: 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.55 TO $0.64; 28/03/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE HOLDINGS INC SPWH.O – FOR FY18, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE $0.52 TO $0.64; 24/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 55c-Adj EPS 64c; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 8.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.6C; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S: CREDIT PACT AMENDED, NEW $40M TERM LOAN; 14/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE NAMES PRESIDENT AND COO BARKER AS CEO; 22/05/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse Looks Undervalued Ahead of Earnings — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – SPORTSMAN’S WAREHOUSE ONLY ONE OF 5 RETAILERS TO REFUSE CALPERS; 24/05/2018 – SPORTSMANS WAREHOUSE – AMENDMENT , RESTATEMENT OF CREDIT AGREEMENT TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO $250 MLN UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 14/03/2018 – Sportsman’s Warehouse CEO John Schaefer to Retire

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55B and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,785 shares to 19,642 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 371.04 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 3.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.26 per share. SPWH’s profit will be $10.81M for 4.57 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 92.31% EPS growth.

