As Servicemaster Global (SERV) Stock Price Rose, Dudley & Shanley Boosted Position; Thornburg Investment Management Position in Seaspan (SSW) Has Decreased as Market Valuation Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Seaspan Corp (SSW) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 45,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.60% . The institutional investor held 200,912 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97M, down from 246,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Seaspan Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.36. About 267,201 shares traded. Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW) has risen 21.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SSW News: 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – ON JULY 16, FAIRFAX WILL EXERCISE ALL OF WARRANTS ISSUED TO FAIRFAX ON FEBRUARY 14, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q Rev $224.8M; 31/05/2018 – SEASPAN – FAIRFAX FINANCIAL HOLDINGS TO INVEST EQUITY IN SEASPAN THROUGH EXERCISE OF 2 TRANCHES OF WARRANTS; 26/04/2018 – WATSA CITES SEASPAN INVESTMENT AS IDEAL DEBT AND WARRANT DEAL; 02/05/2018 – Seaspan 4Q EPS 37c; 08/03/2018 – Seaspan Shipyards’ Canadian Expertise to be Shared Internationally with Awarding of Lockheed Martin Canada Contract for New Z; 09/04/2018 – SEASPAN CORP – RYAN COURSON WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Ship-leasing Company Seaspan Corp. Taps 29-Year-Old as New CFO; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – ACQUIRED REMAINING 89% CO DID NOT OWN OF GREATER CHINA INTERMODAL INVESTMENTS LLC FROM AFFILIATES OF CARLYLE GROUP & MINORITY OWNERS OF GCI; 11/05/2018 – Seaspan Accepts Delivery of Second 10000 TEU SAVER Containership in Four Ship Series

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global (SERV) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 8,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The hedge fund held 625,427 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.58 million, up from 617,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 562,798 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $414.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 35,200 shares to 311,550 shares, valued at $28.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,995 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP).

