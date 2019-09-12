As Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Stock Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Raised by $2.50 Million Its Position; Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trimmed Its Roper Technologies (ROP) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership sold 20,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 840,778 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $307.94 million, down from 861,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $355.61. About 59,783 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 48,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.03 million, up from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 56,964 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 EPS, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $330.64M for 27.96 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, which manages about $54.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 13,184 shares to 249,711 shares, valued at $12.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackberry Ltd (NASDAQ:BBRY) by 381,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.