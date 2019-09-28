As Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Stock Price Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $476,320; Agf Investments Cut Its Teva Pharmaceutical Industries LTD Adr (TEVA) Holding by $4.52 Million as Share Value Declined

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (TEVA) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 502,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.33M, down from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 5.81% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $6.92. About 17.16 million shares traded. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 03/05/2018 – Teva Pharmaceutical Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $2.40-Adj EPS $2.65; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 18/05/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS – STUDY FOR GENERIC ADVAIR STUDY IS PROCEEDING AS PLANNED, EXPECT TO SUBMIT RESPONSE TO FDA WITH NEW CLINICAL DATA AS EARLY AS POSSIBLE IN 2019; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeti; 23/05/2018 – JOHN WOOD – HAS BEEN AWARDED A $US MULTI-MLN CONTRACT BY TEVA BIOTECH GMBH; 09/05/2018 – Valeant Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Budesonide; 10/04/2018 – MYLAN – CO, MAPI PHARMA TO PARTNER ON DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION OF GA DEPOT, A LONG-ACTING GLATIRAMER ACETATE PRODUCT; 16/05/2018 – Buffett’s Berkshire adds to Teva stake in the first quarter, shares jump; 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE SAYS 101 JOBS AT TEVA’S ELIZABETH PLANT AFFECTED

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 671,465 shares traded or 10.69% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91M for 38.59 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 10,981 shares to 60,831 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cl C by 340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 78,479 shares to 526,857 shares, valued at $84.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 27,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,633 shares, and has risen its stake in Natera Inc..

Analysts await Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.57 EPS, down 10.94% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.64 per share. TEVA’s profit will be $649.57 million for 3.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.