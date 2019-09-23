As Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Share Value Rose, Holder Covey Capital Advisors Lowered Its Position by $476,320; Kazazian Asset Management Has Lowered Citigroup (C) Holding by $732,830

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03M, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 960,029 shares traded or 48.26% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141

Kazazian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc sold 10,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 60,854 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.26 million, down from 71,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.35. About 26.09 million shares traded or 88.25% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 07/05/2018 – Citigroup Is Targeted by Activist Investor ValueAct in a Rare Move on a Major U.S. Bank — 3rd Update; 12/04/2018 – DXC TECHNOLOGY CO DXC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $117; 27/03/2018 – THREAT OF RECESSION IN U.S. IS VERY LOW: CITI’S MANN; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 29/05/2018 – CITI MAY OFFER MILES, REWARDS ON CHECKING, SAVINGS ACCOUNTS; 01/05/2018 – Citigroup CEO at the Milken Conference: ‘The World Is OK’ — Barron’s Blog; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 23/03/2018 – Texas’s Merlon Is Said to Seek Partner for Egyptian Oilfield; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 18/03/2018 – Communicate Now: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Lp (NYSE:KKR) by 16,400 shares to 229,215 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 39.08 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ServiceMaster impresses despite cold weather – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ServiceMaster Names Deborah H. Caplan to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) were released by: Themiddlemarket.com and their article: “M&A wrap: Amazon, Walmart, Elliott, AT&T, AEI, TA, Littlejohn, Platinum – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why ServiceMaster Stock Popped 15% Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Gru holds 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 359,044 shares. Transamerica accumulated 0% or 17 shares. 15,385 were accumulated by Zuckerman Investment Group Ltd Liability Co. Etrade Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amica Retiree Medical accumulated 12,824 shares. Voya Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cortland Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 554,563 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Limited Company, New Jersey-based fund reported 7,161 shares. Calamos Ltd Co owns 798,834 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Llc accumulated 20,907 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Trust Na owns 0.16% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 40,626 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Llc reported 0.15% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Victory Incorporated has 0.12% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 2.55 million shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.76 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.