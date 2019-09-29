As Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) Share Price Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Cut by $476,320 Its Position; Highstreet Asset Management Has Lifted Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $4.58 Million as Stock Declined

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Holding (SERV) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 9,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 38,873 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 48,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 671,465 shares traded or 16.81% up from the average. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Delivers Solid First-Quarter 2018 Results with Strong Growth at AHS and FSG, and Continued Transformation at; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER: PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD TO LEAVE; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc bought 32,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 251,686 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.06M, up from 218,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 5.64 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 12/04/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – ANALYSIS SHOWING INVOKANA IMPROVED RENAL OUTCOMES IN PEOPLE WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES MELLITUS WITH/AT HIGH RISK FOR CV DISEASE; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 26/04/2018 – Quandl Launches Exclusive Corporate Aviation Intelligence Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Missouri-based Community Bank Of Raymore has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 1.09% stake. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated holds 3.65% or 135,156 shares. 21.81M were reported by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 1.45 million shares or 3.71% of the stock. First Financial Bank Com Of Newtown reported 52,206 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation invested in 1.78% or 59,593 shares. Rnc Cap Management Lc holds 2.17% or 224,689 shares. Crestwood Advisors Lc invested in 355,163 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Inc reported 1.96% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aperio Grp Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 2.22 million shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 2,209 shares. Spinnaker Trust holds 1.11% or 79,297 shares. Bennicas Assocs reported 8,450 shares. Deprince Race Zollo stated it has 144,679 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Stocks That Could Keep Going Lower – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “CHS, other Tennessee hospitals file lawsuit against opioid companies – Nashville Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI) by 20,326 shares to 616,439 shares, valued at $57.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) by 12,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,479 shares, and cut its stake in Oge Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $83.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 1,840 shares to 35,833 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kkr & Co Lp (NYSE:KKR) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,215 shares, and has risen its stake in Cl C.

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $48.91 million for 38.59 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.