As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stock Rose, Southeast Asset Advisors Increased Its Holding; Endurance Wealth Management Stake in Cvs Health Com (CVS) Has Lowered by $2.73 Million as Share Value Declined

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 34.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc bought 11,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 46,285 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.41M, up from 34,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 378,482 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Rev $675M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Net $40M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adj EPS 44c

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 50,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,087 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 76,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 4.55 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH – WILL BE INITIATING CLINICAL TRIAL TO DEMONSTRATE SAFETY & EFFICACY OF NEW HOME HEMODIALYSIS DEVICE; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Three and Upgrades One Class of GMAC 1999-C2; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Investment Ser Llc has 19,315 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd invested in 14,918 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 498,309 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm owns 359,958 shares or 2.33% of their US portfolio. Parus Finance (Uk) Limited has 305,330 shares for 7.62% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.24% or 1.55 million shares in its portfolio. Webster Savings Bank N A holds 0.77% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 102,065 shares. Brick Kyle Associate invested in 3.48% or 67,425 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.1% or 589,462 shares. Proshare Advsr Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Massachusetts-based Cohen Lawrence B has invested 1.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Deprince Race And Zollo invested 0.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.18% or 7,636 shares. Sun Life Fin accumulated 1,049 shares. 114,847 are owned by Westchester Management.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $635.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS) by 8,000 shares to 8,325 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid Cap (VO) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.97 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $381.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI) by 6,765 shares to 6,907 shares, valued at $924,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 9,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,177 shares, and cut its stake in Rayonier Inc (NYSE:RYN).