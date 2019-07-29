As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Stock Price Rose, Veritable LP Has Boosted by $428,674 Its Holding; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Holding in Renasant (RNST) Upped by $330,462

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Renasant Corp (RNST) by 134.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 10,014 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $591,000, up from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Renasant Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 170,886 shares traded. Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) has declined 23.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RNST News: 24/04/2018 – Renasant 1Q EPS 69c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Renasant; 28/03/2018 – Renasant Corp and Brand Group Holdings, Inc. to Merge in $452.9M Deal; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: Waycaster Will Retain President Title; 09/03/2018 Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Renasant Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – RENASANT NAMES CFO KEVIN D. CHAPMAN TO ADDED COO POST; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 30/04/2018 – Renasant: E. Robinson McGraw Will Become Executive Chairman; 19/03/2018 – Renasant Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 26-27

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 130.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 9,319 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,472 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $769,000, up from 7,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.75. About 501,242 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 09/04/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – ON APRIL 5, BOARD EXPANDED IT DIRECTORSHIPS BY ONE AND APPOINTED WILLIAM C. COBB, AS A MEMBER OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $141; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 View To Rev $3.085B-$3.115B

