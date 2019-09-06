As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Shares Rose, Banbury Partners Lowered Its Holding by $14.47 Million; Acadian Asset Management Has Upped Its Exelixis (EXEL) Holding by $549,677 as Valuation Rose

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 336,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73 million, down from 651,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 373,507 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIE; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global 1Q EPS 30c; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – STEVE HOCHHAUSER WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 192.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 23,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.98% . The institutional investor held 36,341 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $866,000, up from 12,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.22M shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 0.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.93% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 10/05/2018 – EXELIXIS INC – GENENTECH INFORMED CO COMBINATION OF ATEZOLIZUMAB AND COBIMETINIB DID NOT DELIVER IMPROVEMENT IN OVERALL SURVIVAL VS REGORAFENIB; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS $1.11 TO $1.18; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice Pres, Strategy; 09/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 02/05/2018 – EXELIXIS SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $430M TO $460M; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Dining: A Hungry Black Hole Is Discovered, Gorging on Stars; 22/05/2018 – Celestial Bodiez Launches Limited-Edition Summer 2018 Capsule Collection; 08/03/2018 – Hain Celestial Features 75 Exciting New Products at Expo West 2018; 01/05/2018 – Main Street: Hain Celestial’s Founder Weighs Sale

Analysts await ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 46.27% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.67 per share. SERV’s profit will be $49.06 million for 39.24 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.00% negative EPS growth.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 11,295 shares to 109,448 shares, valued at $21.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 75,105 shares to 4,812 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) by 16,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,314 shares, and cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP).

