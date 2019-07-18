As Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Share Price Rose, Banbury Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Bristol (BMY) by $1.08 Million

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 48.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 314,533 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 336,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.73M, down from 651,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 179,084 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 40.90% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS INC – TIBBENS IS A FORMER CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF LYFT; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 41C; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER SEES FY REV. $3.09B TO $3.12B, EST. $3.06B; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ServiceMaster Celebrates MLK50 with Spring Clean 2018

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 7.83 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY ELIQUIS WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,506 MLN VS $1,101 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – SUBMITTED SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION TO U.S. FDA AND NEW DATA WILL BE SHARED WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0.13% or 4,364 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moore Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 165,252 shares. Oxbow Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.33% or 56,916 shares in its portfolio. Underhill Management Ltd Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 7,650 shares. D L Carlson Inv Gp, New Hampshire-based fund reported 47,925 shares. 25,754 were reported by Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Com. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc accumulated 5,488 shares. Linscomb & Williams stated it has 4,709 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 1.96M shares. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Management has 0.9% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 36,090 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,435 shares. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt holds 31,301 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 8,523 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, American Research Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,652 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 35,925 shares to 221,650 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,838 shares, and cut its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

