As Service Now (NOW) Valuation Rose, Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Upped Position; As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Aviance Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Position

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39M, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $288.22. About 1.34M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees 2Q GAAP Subscription Revenue $568 Million to $573 Million; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION

Aviance Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 22.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Partners Llc sold 5,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,501 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.90M, down from 26,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $185.68. About 1.27 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B

Aviance Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $417.57 million and $349.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Intermediate Municipal Bond (MUNI) by 7,703 shares to 27,014 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 12.93 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pfizer’s (PFE) Avastin Biosimilar Zirabev Gets FDA Approval – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FDA OKs Amgen’s Herceptin biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “European advisory group rejects Amgen and UCB’s Evenity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/11/2019: CBAY, MOTS, PRVB, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. LUDDY FREDERIC B had sold 32,500 shares worth $6.17 million on Friday, January 18. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold $381,564 worth of stock or 2,031 shares. The insider Schneider David sold $1.71M. CODD RONALD E F also sold $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold 7,397 shares worth $1.63M.

