As Service Now (NOW) Stock Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Increased Holding by $11.53 Million; Ctc Has Boosted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $84.76 Million

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $267.26. About 1.30M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 08/05/2018 – Employee Experience: New Way to Win the War for Talent; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SEATTLE-BASED VENDORHAWK IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow

Ctc Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 220.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ctc Llc bought 510,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 741,860 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.66 million, up from 231,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ctc Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $512.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $179.65. About 4.85M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Facebook and Google executives clash over `fake news’; 06/04/2018 – Alert: Facebook will require political advertisers to verify; 02/05/2018 – Facebook’s open-source Go bot can now beat professional players; 23/04/2018 – Facebook says it is taking down more material about ISIS, al-Qaeda; 18/03/2018 – Facebook in storm over Cambridge Analytica scandal; 19/03/2018 – UK PM MAY’S SPOKESMAN SAYS ALLEGATIONS AGAINST CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ARE VERY CONCERNING, PEOPLE SHOULD HAVE CONFIDENCE PERSONAL DATA IS PROTECTED AND EXPECTS FACEBOOK AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA TO; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN EXPN.L , TRANSUNION TRU.N AND WPP WPP.L; 20/03/2018 – PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCHES FACEBOOK INVESTIGATION; 30/03/2018 – Facebook was notified that survey app at heart of scandal might sell user data; 03/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FACEBOOK FB.O CEO ZUCKERBERG TELLS REUTERS IN INTERVIEW COMPANY HAS PUT IN PLACE MOST PRIVACY TOOLS REQUIRED BY NEW EU LAW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Ctc Llc, which manages about $63.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) by 1,560 shares to 15,961 shares, valued at $2.84B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (Call) by 6,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,232 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Call).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 57,243 shares to 185 shares, valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.