As Service Now (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Has Lifted Its Stake; As Baxter International (BAX) Share Price Rose, Holder Mairs & Power Cut by $5.06 Million Its Holding

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $265.11. About 735,346 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ayehu Updates ServiceNow Integration with Kingston Version; Demonstrating Intelligent Automation for ITSM at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow

Mairs & Power Inc decreased its stake in Baxter International (BAX) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc sold 62,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 664,797 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.06 million, down from 727,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Baxter International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 603,511 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Global Dialysis Market 2018 Forecast to 2022 – Key Players are Fresenius Medical Care, DaVita, Baxter and B. Braun – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 05/04/2018 – Global Artificial Blood and Plasma Markets to 2027: Leading Players are Alliance Pharma., Baxter Healthcare, Northfield Lab, Sanguine Biosciences, and Therapure Biopharma – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adj EPS $3.60-Adj EPS $3.75; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Laurion Cap Management LP invested in 0.07% or 20,241 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 1,333 shares stake. Cibc Markets reported 6,864 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.16% or 33,559 shares. American Century reported 1.52 million shares. Prudential Public Limited Co holds 0.01% or 6,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Central Asset Invs (Hk) Limited stated it has 10,750 shares. Citigroup holds 77,073 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 0.23% or 113,117 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc holds 11,740 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Com owns 1,145 shares. Associated Banc has 0.79% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 55,941 shares. Nomura Inc owns 246,717 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 5,245 shares.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “After The Sell-Off: 4 NYSE Stocks That Dropped Below Book Value. – Forbes” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About ServiceNow, Inc.’s (NYSE:NOW) ROE Of 0.2%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ServiceNow +2.6% as Stifel turns bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put ITT (NYSE:ITT) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88 billion and $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 377,216 shares to 304,801 shares, valued at $19.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Baxter declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.86M for 26.04 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.