As Service Now (NOW) Stock Price Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Boosted Holding by $11.53 Million; As Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Valuation Declined, Holder Capwealth Advisors Cut Its Holding

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 263,723 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.38 million, down from 274,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 2.52 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 23/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Carnival Corp. and Global Payments; 26/03/2018 – Carnival Paradise Resumes Year-Round Cruise Service From Tampa Following Extensive Multi-Million-Dollar Makeover; 16/04/2018 – Leonardo DiCaprio, Kourtney Kardashian Rave at Neon Carnival 2018; 16/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Named ‘America’s Most Trusted Cruise Line’ By Reader’s Digest For Fourth Year In A Row; 15/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Jikelle Martin Wins 2018 Carnival Queen Crown; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival Corp. is joining the fight to contest Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 13/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Carnival Group International Holdings Ltd; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 06/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Voting Rights and Capital

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 130.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 46,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,730 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, up from 35,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.84 during the last trading session, reaching $293.15. About 985,870 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 08/05/2018 – NNT Change Tracker Gen7 Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow®; 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – Technology Executive Dennis Woodside Joins ServiceNow Bd of Directors; Co Founder Fred Luddy to Become New Bd Chair; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Fred Luddy to Be New Board Chair; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 03/05/2018 – Celonis Process Mining Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 34,601 shares to 31,197 shares, valued at $36.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Network holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 215 shares. Riverpark Advsr Lc owns 11,661 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 0.13% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 12,966 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership has invested 0.28% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.31% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sands Mgmt Limited Co holds 4.76% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 6.27 million shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 16 shares. First Fincl Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.02% or 1,086 shares. 1,308 were accumulated by Peapack Gladstone Corporation. Exchange Mngmt owns 12,899 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Services Ma accumulated 477,779 shares. 1832 Asset LP holds 0.6% or 730,700 shares. Natl Asset stated it has 4,128 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 960 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca holds 6,270 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 sales for $38.95 million activity. The insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. 32,500 shares valued at $6.17 million were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Friday, January 18. Shares for $381,564 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra on Monday, January 14. The insider CODD RONALD E F sold $22.01M. $1.71 million worth of stock was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 52% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis: Trouble Starts Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Freddie Mac 6.02 Pfd Pfd Ser X (FMCKL) by 222,125 shares to 454,325 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,747 shares in the quarter, for a total of 141,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.82 billion for 4.56 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since January 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $513,497 activity. On Friday, January 11 PEREZ ARNALDO sold $119,688 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 2,290 shares. 22,050 shares were bought by DONALD ARNOLD W, worth $997,267 on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Yorktown And has 20,000 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 3.45 million were accumulated by Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Rdl Fincl owns 17,256 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 296 shares. Lsv Asset holds 36,500 shares. California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mckinley Carter Wealth Service reported 0.65% stake. Clearbridge Ltd Com holds 92,977 shares. 193 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mngmt. Captrust Fincl Advsrs reported 26,401 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Financial Counselors holds 0.34% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) or 157,510 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc holds 1.19% or 54,965 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Carnival, Steelcase, and Scholar Rock Holding Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Carnival Corporation: A Fundamentally Appealing 4%+ Dividend Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival Cruise Analyst Stays Bullish Amid ‘Brexit Chaos’ – Benzinga” with publication date: March 27, 2019.