As Service Now (NOW) Share Value Rose, Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Boosted Position; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Upped Stake

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31 million, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.29M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 07/05/2018 – BMC considers sale, draws KKR, Thoma Bravo interest; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $171.76. About 9.15 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Outscale, First French Cloud Provider, gets the Preferred Partner Status in NVIDIA Partner Network; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning lnference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters; 02/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – Nvidia Is Surging With Rest of Tech Into Tuesday’s Investor Day; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia into the tech slide because a big year for chipmaker is ahead

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 32 investors sold NOW shares while 191 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 163.89 million shares or 11.84% less from 185.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies holds 0.12% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,893 shares. Essex Fincl Ser owns 0.11% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 1,350 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 56,147 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 0% stake. Pitcairn, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,452 shares. 2,070 are held by Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 448 shares. Raymond James & Assoc holds 261,777 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Coatue Mngmt Lc has 6.37% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Atwood And Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 25 shares. Cambridge Inv has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 10,454 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 168,984 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 1,532 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 73,995 shares.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $767.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,160 shares to 138,609 shares, valued at $15.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,194 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).