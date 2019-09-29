As Service Now (NOW) Market Valuation Rose, Jasper Ridge Partners LP Upped by $7.57 Million Its Holding; As Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stock Price Rose, Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased by $326,700 Its Position

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 3.71M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video)

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Service Now Inc (NOW) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp bought 27,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 110,372 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.31M, up from 82,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Service Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $7.73 during the last trading session, reaching $250.26. About 2.15 million shares traded or 27.63% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $147; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

