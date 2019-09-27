As Service Intl (SCI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Veritable LP Has Cut Holding; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Spo (BABA) Shareholder Icon Advisers Has Upped Holding

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 9,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 20,500 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $959,000, down from 30,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $47.4. About 1.02 million shares traded or 32.21% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives ‘Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – BID PRICE AMOUNTED TO APPROXIMATELY RMB 1,227 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C

Icon Advisers Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo (BABA) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc bought 9,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 19,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.32 million, up from 10,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Spo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.55% or $9.72 during the last trading session, reaching $165.28. About 28.27 million shares traded or 81.25% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 26/04/2018 – Alibaba Cloud Receives MySQL Corporate Contributor Award; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY-TOTAL INCENTIVE FEES TO BE RECEIVED BY ALIBABA HEALTH GROUP UNDER DEAL FOR FY19 WILL NOT BE MORE THAN RMB8 MLN; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba acquires Chinese chipmaker C-SKY Microsystems; 11/04/2018 – Alibaba spin-off eyes $150bn valuation; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – ALIBABA ACQUIRES ENTIRE SHARE CAPITAL OF DARAZ, A COMPANY INCUBATED BY ROCKET INTERNET; 30/05/2018 – Sen. @MarkWarner: In tech, Chinese companies are operating in a different rule book than us. It is a government that will force companies and censor them. Alibaba, Tencent and others, they are all penetrated deeply by the Chinese government; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17,050 shares to 12,450 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc. Class A (NYSE:PE) by 277,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 245,700 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $5.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 24,083 shares to 903,849 shares, valued at $78.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 24,354 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,268 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold SCI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 150.73 million shares or 1.83% more from 148.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Cap Gru Limited Liability Corporation has 55,482 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Group Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc reported 10,511 shares. Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp holds 1.61 million shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 16.22 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 70,667 are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. Charles Schwab Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.01% or 6,818 shares. The California-based Rbf Cap Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Natixis stated it has 6,115 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt has 51,130 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0.02% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.11% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 31,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

