As Service Intl (SCI) Stock Rose, Shareholder Alleghany Decreased Stake; Cadinha & Co Cut Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position by $914,973

Cadinha & Co Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc sold 8,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 173,613 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.41M, down from 181,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $117.03. About 9.61M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN ANALYST JAMIE BAKER COMMENTS ON INCREASE IN REPORT; 11/05/2018 – AVALARA INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 17/05/2018 – JPMorgan and eBay under fire over shareholder meetings; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS BANK CAN EARN 17 PCT RETURN ON TANGIBLE EQUITY ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 20/03/2018 – MLPCARE MPARK.IS : JP MORGAN STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE TL 25.60; 05/04/2018 – ETF Daily News: $TLT JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and; 24/05/2018 – MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS INC SAYS JOINT BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS, J.P. MORGAN, GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan working on potential spin-off of main blockchain project; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 89,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.48 million, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $46.89. About 915,233 shares traded or 18.11% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Net $82M; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q EPS 43c; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,267 shares to 158,324 shares, valued at $27.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.09 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SCI’s profit will be $69.30 million for 30.85 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Service Corporation International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.15% negative EPS growth.