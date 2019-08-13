As Service Intl (SCI) Share Value Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Lifted Its Position; Shellback Capital LP Lifted Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Position by $4.88 Million; Valuation Rose

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 93.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The institutional investor held 404,434 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.38 million, up from 209,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $28.99. About 2.42M shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 14/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS APPLAUDS DECISION TO ALLOW STATES SPORTS BETTING; 12/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Allocation Adds MGM Resorts, Exits SKF; 19/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL MGM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 06/04/2018 – Other sources told the Post that MGM still has time to change its mind and that no official talks have occurred; 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International 1Q Profit Up 8.3%; 29/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: MGM Rtgs Unaffected By Empire City Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – MGM Resorts International and Invenergy Announce the Development of a 100-Megawatt Solar Array; 26/04/2018 – CityCenter Holdings Is a Venture Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development Corp; 10/05/2018 – CityCenter Announces Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Amendments to Its Credit Facilities; 14/03/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED IT HAS APPOINTED JAN SWARTZ TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WHICH IS NOW COMPRISED OF 12 MEMBERS

Clough Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 155.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP bought 154,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 253,568 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 99,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $47.13. About 220,084 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Service Corporation International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCI); 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Service Corp 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 10/04/2018 – Service Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). 6,625 were accumulated by Anchor Capital Advsr Ltd. Credit Agricole S A holds 134,020 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Sarasin Prtnrs Llp holds 1.21% or 1.56M shares in its portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 47,361 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 4.44M shares. Waddell And Reed Inc owns 464,526 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. West Chester Advisors Inc has 5,000 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 72,281 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New South Cap holds 1.53% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 1.32 million shares. Clough Capital Prns Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 253,568 shares. 53,631 are held by Fort L P. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 6.37 million shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar owns 9,508 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc invested in 0.11% or 2.26 million shares.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 225,400 shares to 171,200 shares, valued at $4.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 27,781 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,459 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold MGM shares while 102 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 415.58 million shares or 0.66% more from 412.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru reported 52.35M shares stake. 80 are owned by Tarbox Family Office Incorporated. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 41,960 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 693,174 shares. 1.67 million are held by Swiss Bancorp. Hirtle Callaghan And Comm Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Financial Architects reported 0.02% stake. Barr E S And stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Nomura Hldgs has 547,612 shares. Susquehanna Int Llp holds 0.01% or 519,938 shares in its portfolio. 19,924 were reported by Polar Asset Mngmt Prtn. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 7,472 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.14% in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.08% of its portfolio in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM). 399,512 are held by Tocqueville Asset Management L P.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $841.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $5.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 67,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 430,690 shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).