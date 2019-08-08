As Service Intl (SCI) Market Value Rose, Goldman Sachs Group Decreased Its Stake by $5.37 Million; Meritage Group LP Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Upped as Share Price Rose

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 0.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 2,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 720,479 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.21 million, up from 718,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $274.79. About 1.15 million shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Statement on IntegenX Purchase Doesn’t Include Deal Price; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.80 TO $10.96, EST. $10.83; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 13/04/2018 – Olerup QTYPE® Receives CE Mark Certification; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF $23.62 BLN TO $23.86 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher raises 2018 forecast; 1st quarter profit beats

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased its stake in Service Corp Intl (SCI) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 134,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.20 million, down from 1.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Service Corp Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.99. About 779,792 shares traded. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – CHEN WEIDONG AND DONG XIUCHENG HAVE BEEN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS INEDS OF NINTH SESSION OF BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 23/03/2018 – Health Care Service Corporation and KaBOOM! Celebrate 100th Playspace; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB42.92 BLN (REMOVES EXTRANEOUS WORDS “SEEKS TRADING…”); 29/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Announces New Board Appointments; 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 09/05/2018 – Service Corporation International Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Nanotech Stocks to Watch for Explosive Innovation – Investorplace.com” on August 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Inv Management Ab invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tiemann Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 1,235 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.42% or 293,309 shares. Moreno Evelyn V stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.3% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Sivik Glob Health Limited Liability Company holds 20,000 shares. Sensato accumulated 43,575 shares. 584,759 were accumulated by National Bank Of Montreal Can. Washington Tru Bancorporation has 33,554 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.42% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lvm Cap Ltd Mi stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Ancora Advsr Ltd Liability has 827 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Com has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tiedemann Ltd reported 6,441 shares. Element Limited Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61 billion and $4.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 97,174 shares to 158,249 shares, valued at $185.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 70,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $331.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13.09 million shares to 13.58 million shares, valued at $1.90 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 59,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 856,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.